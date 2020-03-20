Call for investigation into homeless human rights abuse

Durban - The South African National Homeless Network has appealed to the SA Human Rights Commission(SAHRC) to investigate the systematic abuse of the rights of homeless people by law enforcement and private security. The network, which consists of non-profit and faith-based organisations, academic institutes and homeless people, delivered a letter of complaint to the SAHRC in major cities across the country on Thursday. In the letter, the Network stated that their daily interaction with thousands of homeless men and women has given them insight into the reality of the lives and the indignities they suffered. According to the network, they received constant reports of ways in which the rights of the homeless are undermined by the actions of the South African Police Service, metropolitan law enforcement and private security firms. These are some of the incidents reported by homeless people:

Being abducted without arrest or charge and transported against their will;

Theft or destruction of belongings including prescription medicines and identity documents;

Physical, mental and sexual abuse under the guise of keeping the peace;

Refusal to accept complaints of criminal ill-treatment at the hands of other citizens;

Refusal to accept complaints of criminal ill-treatment at the hands of the police, law enforcement or private security personnel;

Excessive use of violence by police or municipal law enforcement officers when conducting a search or arrest

Being arrested for ‘source of danger’, with no clear justification for the basis of the arrest.



The network said the repeated nature of the allegations and the patterns of abuse suggested that the indignities suffered by the homeless were not purely the result of ‘rogue officers’.

“We believe that they are part of a systematic refusal on the part of security forces to honour the rights of homeless people,” said the network.

The network urged the SAHRC to take their complaint seriously and to initiate an investigation.

They believe that as SA citizens, the homeless have a right to dignity, equality, life, security, privacy, property, just administrative action and access to the courts.

Caroline Holley, from Life Changer Pietermaritzburg, said they felt that the homelessness problem could not be solved by one entity alone.

“It falls on governmental, religious and social organisations to stand up for those who have no voice,” said Holley.

She said a unified approach was essential and this initiative, as part of the National Homeless Network, was imperative.

“At a time such as this, the most vulnerable and basic needs for these [homeless people] are often sidelined in favour of those who have the loudest voice and therefore, now more than ever, we need to speak,” said Holley.

Jonathan Hopkins, from U-Turn in Cape Town, said homelessness is a complex problem which required complex solutions.

“At U-turn, we are very excited that the National Homeless Network is being launched as it helps organisations across the country working with homeless people to share what works and to put our heads together for solutions to common challenges and injustices,” he said.

Hopkins said in Cape Town city by-laws were being used to fine homeless people for being homeless.

He said while U-Turn agrees that by-laws were needed, using them in this way among the homeless made rehabilitation even harder.

“Instead of using the law – which is a blunt instrument – we should be stepping up long term rehabilitation programmes to help people overcome homelessness,” said Hopkins.

Mary Gillett-de Klerk, the chief executive of the Johannesburg Organisation of Services to the Homeless(JOSH), said the network would like to partner with human rights bodies to address the plight of the homeless.

Gillett-de Klerk said it was important to share best practice in addressing issues such as restoration of the dignity of the homeless.

“The National Homeless Network notes that the City of Johannesburg lost a High Court case against the removal of the homeless against their will from the streets and taking their belongings,” she added.

Raymond Perrier, director of the Denis Hurley Centre in Durban, said they were excited that the national homeless network consisting of 12 organisations across the country had come together in recognition of the shared human rights abuses of the homeless by law enforcement agencies.

“This is a chance for us to act as a network and to combat nationally what has become a growing problem in South Africa.

“Homeless people are citizens and deserve the same rights as others. Homeless rights are human rights,” said Perrier.

