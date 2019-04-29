KZN Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube, Labour Minister Mildred Oliphant and Police Minister Bheki Cele, at the funeral held for the church collapse victims in Esikhawini, northern KwaZulu-Natal, yesterday.

DURBAN - Mass funerals were held at the weekend in KwaZulu-Natal for the 13 victims of the church collapse and for the five people killed in a road crash during the Easter weekend. Relatives and friends of the deceased gathered at Esikhawini, Ulundi, Eshowe and Howick, to pay their final respects to their loved ones.

At Eshowe, the five victims of the road accident were also laid to rest.

The church worshippers died when a wall collapsed, at the Pentecostal Holiness Church, near Empangeni in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

Susana Langa said it was a very emotional day as they laid her mother, Alta, to rest.

“It has been an emotional week for us as a family and, even at this point, we are still not handling it well. It won’t be the same without her,” said an emotional Langa.

The church manager Reverend Phiway Sibiya said the service well went and more than 5000 people attended the service in Eshowe.

“All families came in numbers as we were also laying to rest those who passed away in the car accident. It was emotional for all of us. Members contributed to building the church and they are very disappointed about what happened,” said Sibiya.

Speaking at an emotional funeral for Londiwe Mcambi, Ntando Mlondo, Thule Ncube and Alice Mhlongo in Esikhawini, Police Minister Bheki Cele urged mourners to band together and support each other. Cele said the province had seen several devastating incidents including the church collapse and severe flooding.

“What we have witnessed in our province has left many of us speechless. As a government, we are here with you as members of your families,” said Cele.

KZN Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube described the dead as true soldiers of faith, who died with their boots on, while serving God.

Nomusa Mcambi said her sister, Londiwe, meant everything to her.

“I am unable to speak even at this point because it is very hard for us as a family.

“But we hope that the Lord will assist us in bearing this pain,” she said.

