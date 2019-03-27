File photo: SAPS (Twitter)

DURBAN - Protesting residents in Mandeni, in northern KZN, blocked roads with burning tyres, trees and broken bottles and set fire to property over the past two days, demanding the mayor, Siphesihle Zulu, be axed. Two vacant factories and a truck were torched in iSithebe, the town’s industrial area.

Yesterday, residents hoped that KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Economic Development, Tourism, and Environmental Affairs Sihle Zikalala, who was in the area to launch KZN’s bulk-buying and warehousing programme, would address them. He did not.

“We wanted to give MEC Zikalala our memorandum because we won’t give it to Zulu,” said resident Wiseman Mdakane, adding the community would not stop protesting as long as Zulu remained mayor.

He said the community wanted nepotism and the reckless use of the municipality’s resources to stop.

Mandeni Municipality spokesperson Mduduzi Manzi said protesters arrived at the municipal building on Monday and asked to be addressed by the provincial executive committee.

“They refused to speak to any municipal representative. They didn’t even want to leave their memorandum with the municipality after we asked for it,” said Manzi.

Zulu said the municipality had done a lot of work, but conceded that more still needed to be done.

“We are doing everything in our power to deliver services to the community and yes, there is still a lot that needs to be done.”

Provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane confirmed that a case of public violence was being investigated.

Public order police and officers were monitoring the situation.

