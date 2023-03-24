Call for Minister of Electricity’s performance agreement to be made public

Durban - There are growing calls for President Cyril Ramaphosa to make the performance agreement of new Minister of Electricity, Kgosientso Ramokgopa, public and to spell out the timeline set to deliver on targets as the country grapples with a worsening power crisis. Ramokgopa is currently visiting all 14 Eskom power stations nationally and engaging with the senior managers, technicians, workers and organised labour.

He has already visited Kusile, Kriel, Duvha, Tutuka, Camden and Lethabo power stations. He said several power stations were not performing well but a comprehensive plan was needed to improve their efficiency, instead of shutting them down. Yesterday, Deputy President Paul Mashatile, during a question and answer session in Parliament, said the government had acknowledged the negative effects of load shedding on all citizens and the economy.

He said this was behind Ramaphosa’s decision to appoint a Minister of Electricity in his office. “The minister is tasked to work with the (Eskom) board in implementing the National Energy Plan. Another function of the new ministry is to work with the National Treasury and respective municipalities to facilitate payment of outstanding monies (R56.3bn) owed to Eskom,” Mashatile said. Opposition parties said more clarity is needed from Ramaphosa on what Ramokgopa’s targets are, and the consequences should he fail to reach these.

The DA’s Kevin Mileham said Ramokgopa had not laid out a clear plan of action on how he planned to address the electricity crisis. “Ramokgopa’s evasiveness is made worse by the fact that there is no publicly available performance agreement on which to hold him accountable and measure his performance in the discharge of his responsibilities,” Mileham said. He added that the party had submitted a written question to Ramaphosa asking him to provide the DA with a copy of the performance agreement that he signed with Ramokgopa upon his assumption of office as the Minister of Electricity.

“Considering the urgency to find immediate solutions to South Africa’s electricity crisis based on clear, measurable targets, the DA has asked the president to present us with a copy of Ramokgopa’s performance agreement detailing key deliverables. “South Africans have a right to know whether the man who has been tasked with addressing their load shedding nightmare is making any progress or not,” Mileham said. He said the DA would soon be tabling a resolution in Parliament calling for the establishment of an ad hoc committee to oversee the work of the Minister of Electricity.

“Ramaphosa has, on several occasions, made an undertaking to play open cards with the rest of the country on any interventions that his government is making to address the electricity crisis. To assure South Africans that this wasn’t empty rhetoric, he must start by getting the basics right – and the appropriate action to take now is to release Ramokgopa’s performance agreement.” IFP president Velinkosini Hlabisa said the party felt Ramokgopa’s appointment was unnecessary and was a duplication of resources, but they expected Ramaphosa to have a performance agreement with the new minister. “However, even if it is a written agreement, we believe it will be a cosmetic arrangement. We are not expecting anything to come out of the new ministry, and we do not believe that there will be consequences if targets are not met.’’

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa said other ministers in Ramaphosa’s executive did not have performance agreements, and he would be surprised if Ramokgopa was given one, and especially if it was made public. “What is needed is a portfolio committee overseeing the Presidency, as there are many departments hidden within that office where there is no oversight,” said Holomisa. Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya, when asked about how Ramokgopa’s performance would be assessed, did not elaborate on the performance parameters.