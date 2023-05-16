Call for Msunduzi residents to co-operate with police to address mass killings after arson attack kills 10 - MEC Hlomuka

Durban - The KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Sipho Hlomuka, has called on the community structures and the people of Msunduzi Local Municipality to work with the police to address the increasing scourge of mass killings. The MEC made the call in a statement on Tuesday after 10 people were killed in Taylors Halt, outside Pietermaritzburg, after they were attacked by a group of unknown assailants.

The Department said eight people died on the scene after they were burnt, while two others later died in hospital. This comes after armed men entered a house in the iMbali township of Pietermaritzburg in April and opened fire, killing 10 members of the same family. The youngest victim was 13 years old. With regard to the latest incident, the Department said according to the police report, the victims were in one house in Taylors Halt on Sunday evening when the suspects entered and used a flammable agent to set them alight.

The Department said the incident has sent a shock wave through the community, as it was the second incident within a few weeks in the same policing precinct. “In April 2023, 10 people were attacked and killed. In the April shooting, suspects were arrested within a matter of hours after a tip-off by members of the community,” said the statement. The MEC called on community structures to reject these kinds of criminality, as such incidents of mass killing were causing panic among members of the community.

“As government we are going to mobilise all community structures to be active in curbing such incidents,” said Hlomuka. “It is unacceptable to have so many people killed in such a brutal manner. We will be mobilising the communities to unite and defend their areas. We have also engaged with the police management to prioritise this case, and to act with speed.” The Department, in this year’s Budget Policy Speech, declared war on criminals and committed to consolidating people’s efforts to proactively fight crime. To this end, the work of setting up legitimate community structures had already started, it said.

“The latest incident happens at a time when Police Management have launched an additional resource of 18 000 new vehicles, which will be deployed to fight crime in the province, with the focus in areas such as Pietermaritzburg. Last month, police arrested more than 8 000 suspects for various crimes in KwaZulu-Natal.” Meanwhile, Taylors Halt police launched a massive manhunt on Monday. Police said in a statement that the suspects were unknown at this stage, and that the motive for the killings has yet to be established, although drug-related issues could not be ruled out.