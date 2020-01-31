Call for probe into Tracker, SAPS ‘deal’









Private investigator Paul O’Sullivan Durban - Private forensic investigator Paul O’Sullivan has called for further investigation into the business relationship between the SAPS and Tracker, alleging that police officers have been receiving “perverse incentives” or “gratification” from the company. This follows the release of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s report that found the SAPS had held an “improper” tender with Tracker/Tracker Connect over the past 21 years. However, Tracker yesterday rubbished the allegations, saying the public protector had not made any findings of improper practices against the firm. Durban businessman Niemesh Singh filed the complaint with the public protector, alleging that Tracker had enjoyed a “favourable relationship” with the police since its establishment in 1995 and that it was benefiting from using police resources, including police officials, vehicles and aircraft, to track clients’ vehicles. He alleged that this use of state resources to fund its business resulted in “significantly higher profit margins than if it were to pay for such resources itself”, and that the practice was anti-competitive. Singh also alleged that the agreement signed between the SAPS and Tracker on June 12, 2008, that was due to expire on June 12, 2013, had been “irregularly extended for a further three months”.

Singh said yesterday that he had worked closely with O’Sullivan on the matter and referred The Mercury’s questions to the investigator.

According to the public protector’s findings, the process followed by SAPS in concluding agreements with Tracker/Tracker Connect for the provision of the vehicle tracking system in its vehicles had been “improper”, as it had failed to meet section 217 of the Constitution and Section2 of the Preferential Procurement Policy Framework Act. She also found that the allegation that tracker had improperly benefited from the use of state resources was substantiated.

She called on the SAPS to take note of her findings and “to ensure that if the SAPS considers embarking on an appropriate competitive procurement process for this partnership”, the “bidding process is conducted in accordance with the relevant procurement prescripts” and did not “create an unfair exclusion of other service providers”.

In its response to Mkhwebane, Tracker said the allegation that it enjoyed “unfair advantage” was “misplaced”. The company contended that since it did not charge SAPS for the provision of the vehicle-tracking equipment or services, it did not view the benefit received in terms of the agreement as problematic. When SAPS issued the tender, the requirement was to offer the services to the police for free. Bidders therefore did not compete on price.

O’Sullivan, who in 2014 opened a case alleging a corrupt relationship between the SAPS and Tracker in relation to the same matter, which the National Prosecuting Authority declined to prosecute due to a lack of evidence, said the report was valid but incomplete, alleging that “it leaves out a number of crucial fraudulent activities, which still need to be uncovered and placed in the public domain”. He called for the case to be reviewed.

O’Sullivan alleged that Tracker offered rewards to police officials, which in his view met the definition of gratification and amounted to a corrupt practice. He was referring to police officers winning vehicles in the national “Tracker Award” for retrieving the most stolen and hijacked vehicles in the country. A number of news articles online have highlighted officers’ achievements with some awarded high-end vehicles, cash and overseas trips.

O’Sullivan said it was preferable for Tracker to pay the government for services rendered by the police.

However, Tracker said Mkhwebane had “made no findings indicating any impropriety, unlawfulness or corruption against Tracker”.

“Tracker conducts its business ethically, based on its values of integrity and transparency, and thus does not support, condone nor engage in any improper behaviour,” the company said.

In response to O’Sullivan’s allegations, Tracker said: “It is not true that it supplies SAPS with vehicles as part of the Annual Tracker SAPS Awards. No vehicles are awarded as part of this programme. There may be some confusion of this award programme with the SAPS National Excellence Awards. Tracker is one of numerous corporate sponsors of these and sponsors a number of trophies, but no vehicles.” It said Tracker hosted the Annual Tracker SAPS Awards ceremony, which recognised officers for exceptional performance.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said the SAPS was studying Mkhwebane’s report.

The Mercury