Call for probe of Naspers over claims made in controversial book

Durban - The attorneys acting for a former apartheid-era minister have called for a full-scale disciplinary investigation into Naspers’s management over claims in the book The Lost Boys of Bird Island that he and other ministers had sexually abused boys on the island. Johan Victor, the attorney acting for Barend du Plessis, 80, and the families of deceased ministers Magnus Malan and John Wiley, threatened in an open letter to the board and chief executive of Media24 and Naspers, owners of NB Publishers, to canvass shareholders to “vigorously and unabatedly” pursue the board of directors to have it removed by “way of legal process” for its alleged failure “to have verified the authenticity and veracity of all of the events, situations and incidents” of the book’s storyline. He called for “a disciplinary investigation open to the public and media, into the (alleged) large-scale violations of fiduciary and King IV principles, business ethics and morality of all directors, executives, and personnel in the broad Naspers stable”. He also threatened to challenge in court the legal concept that a defamation suit could not stick in cases where the subject of the suit had died. NB Publishers earlier issued an apology and withdrew the 2018 book written by Mark Minnie, who has since died, and journalist Chris Steyn, when Du Plessis threatened the business with legal action for defamation of character in March. The book purported to expose an alleged paedophilia ring run by apartheid-era politicians, claiming the men had flown boys via helicopter to Bird Island, where they were abused.

Victor alleged in his letter that Minnie “in a telling e-mail to his co-author and editor, advised them that he is bothered by the fact that: ‘We have no concrete evidence to the effect that any of the three ministers sexually molested a victim. We need a victim to come forward and make an accusation followed by an identification’.”

Victor claimed that the email had been sent three days prior to publication, and that “despite not having any form of concrete evidence to prove any of the allegations contained in the book” it had been released for public consumption for profit.

Victor earlier said in a statement that several people mentioned in the book had deposed to affidavits that the contents of the book were not factually correct.

Victor has now alleged that the editor potentially exposed herself to a violation of fiduciary and King IV prescriptions as well as to other possible charges, including the civil action of defamation by not verifying the facts.

“If you had not carried out this duty or failed to have it done under your management and supervision, you can be deemed to seriously be in breach of your fiduciary duties to secure compliance with essential directives,” he alleged.

“The question arises, in terms of King IV and fiduciary dictates, why should the chairperson and directors, as well as certain executives of NBU, Media24 and even Naspers itself, not face disciplinary proceedings and relief of duties? What puts them above the law? Nothing at all,” he argued.

Victor added that the “rule” that the dead cannot be defamed was not absolute.

“We will address this issue in due course and will take on the long and arduous route to obtain redress with a precedent-creating journey in the South African courts.

“The German and EU courts have found in favour of the deceased and their families, and the tide in favour of the man on the street on this score is turning,” Victor said.

Werksmans Attorneys in a letter responding to Victor said NB Publishers would issue a public apology to the families on the following terms: “After weighing up a number of factors, NB Publishers decided to withdraw the book The Lost Boys of Bird Island from circulation in both print and digital formats. Furthermore, the book will not be reprinted.

“NB regrets and sincerely apologises for the emotional harm that the publication of the book may have caused the Malan and Wiley families,” the attorneys said.

The attorneys also extended an offer to pay Du Plessis R150000 “in full and final settlement of any claim, inclusive of legal and related costs” and to donate the proceeds of the sale of the book, about R2.3million, to a charity of his choice, with naming rights.

NB Publishers’ publishing manager, Marga Stoffer, said yesterday that the firm had no further comment on the matter.

Werksmans Attorneys had not responded to a request for comment at the time of printing.

The Mercury