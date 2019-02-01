The building in Currie Road which has been sitting incomplete for a few years due to legal matters. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng

DURBAN - A call has been issued for residents to come forward with testimony relating to the city’s Development Planning, Environment and Management Unit in the light of weekly complaints about land use and building inspectorate issues. The DA said the information would be submitted to the City Integrity and Investigations Unit (CIIU) to investigate the department.

To date, the DA has received 176 messages from people indicating that they have information that can be used in any investigation.

DA Ward 31 councillor Christopher Pappas said the party would also call for the CIIU to conduct lifestyle audits on the officials in that department.

“DA councillors across the city receive weekly complaints about land use and building inspectorate issues. These complaints often include allegations of corruption, maladministration or the flouting of procedures.”

Pappas said the array of complaints included the development at 317 Currie Road, which has been marred by controversy since 2015.

The eThekwini Municipality and the project developers have been dragged to court by unhappy residents who believe the “monstrosity” apartment block was rezoned from residential (GR1 zoning) to GR5 (commercial, high-density, high-rise building) under suspicious circumstances.

In December last year, media houses reported on a 36-page report by the CIIU on alleged irregularities surrounding Currie Road development.

The Mercury has seen the report but was unable to confirm its authenticity. The report found a number of city officials guilty of wrongdoing and recommended that they be disciplined and charged.

Pappas said it was “the revelations” from that report that prompted the DA to collect testimony of residents across the city relating to the Development Planning, Environment and Management Unit.

“The DA is committed to a corruption-free government at all levels and will continue to defend South Africans against politicians and civil servants who take advantage of law-abiding citizens,” he said.

Advocate Tayob “Pops” Aboobaker, who has been leading the fight against the high-rise building, said he believed the report was authentic and factual.

It was Aboobaker who submitted an application last year using the Promotion of Access to Information Act for the report to be released. However, this was turned down.

Aboobaker said he believed that since the report was leaked, the contents and recommendations of the report needed to be followed through.

“The municipality needs to take appropriate action against the municipal executives mentioned in the report.

“One must assume that the right hand did not know what the left hand was doing. Responsible officials in the city need to do the right thing,” he said.

He said that the Currie Road development was an eyesore and had resulted in over R50million total loss in value of properties around it.

Several attempts for comment from the municipality were unsuccessful.

- THE MERCURY