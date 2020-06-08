Call for pupils to report racism complaints to SAHRC

Durban - The South African Human Rights commissioner responsible for Basic Education says current and former pupils who have experienced racism at schools should lay complaints with the commission. Advocate Andre Gaum said that racism should be tackled without fear of favour. “The commission will investigate every prima facie instance of racism that comes to our attention. As our children’s minds are shaped at schools, we need to prioritise these places of learning in our fight against racism,” he said. All pupils, despite their ethnic, cultural or socio-economic backgrounds, should stand together to transform their schools to be flag-bearers for social cohesion and national unity, said Gaum. His comments come after widespread social media debate regarding racism at South African schools.

One of the schools where allegations of racism have been made is Durban Girls’ College.

Some of the school’s former pupils have come forward on social media platforms to share their experiences of racism.

The debate was sparked by an email sent out by the head of student affairs about the use of social media to discuss the death of George Floyd, a victim of police brutality in the US.

It said while the school “abhors physical violence” it warned that “your commitment to Durban Girls’ College and integrity must ensure that you use good judgement in your use of social media, as you represent the school.

“This includes not putting other people under pressure to post opinions.”

In response to the email, a former pupil posted about incidents at the school, including how black girls were singled out for their hair and a previous principal reminiscing about the apartheid days.

“There are an overwhelming amount of times throughout our years at Durban Girls’ College where we had to continuously face microaggressions and straight-on racism from teachers,” she said.

A petition started on Change.org by an old girl called “Hold Durban Girls’ College accountable for racism” has been signed by more than 5600 people.

In an open letter to the school, a pupil who matriculated last year called on teachers to use their power to change the way the youth think.

“We never as a class had discussions about why black people were and still are scared for their lives, or what daily precautions they must endure, or even racial profiling as a whole and how it affects the lives of our fellow sisters,” she said.

In response to allegations from former pupils, the school’s board of governors said: “The board hears and empathises with the pain, frustration and anger that has been expressed. We will seek to engage with old girls who have raised these issues and a professional facilitator will ensure all voices are heard,” said the board.

The school said a team had been set up to speak to parents, teachers and past pupils, a platform for ongoing discussion would be provided and pupils from the existing diversity and inclusivity committee would assist in the process.

