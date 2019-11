Call for sacked Msunduzi official to face legal action









Picture: African News Agency(ANA) Archives Durban - A senior Msunduzi Municipality official was dismissed after she was found guilty on several charges, including misconduct, in an internal process. Councillors resolved to dismisses general manager for community services Boniwe Zulu during a special council meeting this week. Zulu is the second high profile employee to be sacked. The council recently terminated the contract of former municipal manager Sizwe Hadebe. Among other charges, Zulu was accused of overpaying a security company that had been providing protection services to the council by millions of rand.

The Mercury understands from sources at the special council meeting that in the 2015/16 financial year the security company had signed a contract for R22million, but billed for and was paid R86m. In the 2016/17 financial year, the same company had another contract for another R22m, but billed the council R50m which was also paid.

“The municipality lost millions of rand because of this.

“It has been happening since 2015 and you can imagine how much money the municipality has lost,” said the source.

“She (Zulu) is not the only person that should be held accountable, there are other senior managers who also signed off on the payments - we want to know what is going to happen to them.”

African Christian Democratic Party councillor Rienus Niemand said: “The dismissal is not enough. We want criminal charges to be laid against her and for the recovery of the money to be instituted.”

DA councillor Sibongiseni Majola said they wanted the money that was lost to be declared fruitless and wasteful expenditure so the municipality could institute a recovery process from all those involved.

“If one looks at the manner in which the money was lost, there is a criminal element to it. This is why all opposition parties have recommended that the municipal manager must open a criminal case and give us a case number,” he said.

Majola said they were also unhappy about how long the disciplinary process took.

“This process started in December 2017. All this time the person accused of misusing ratepayers’ money was in the council earning a salary and getting benefits.

“I do not think that was fair to ratepayers.”

Municipal spokesperson Thobeka Mafumbatha said Zulu’s employment had been terminated with immediate effect, and a letter was to be sent to her informing her of this.

Zulu said she was consulting her lawyers on the appropriate action to take on the matter.

The Mercury