Call for speedy security assessments on councillors after another KZN councillor is murdered

Durban - A call has been made for the SAPS to speed up security assessments on public representatives after another KwaZuluNatal councillor was killed. ANC Moses Mabhida Region chairperson Mzi Thebolla said at the current rate of murders, municipalities would find themselves without councillors.

He was reacting to the killing of councillor Mzwandile Shandu, who was gunned down in a suspected ambush on Wednesday in uMlazi. The councillor served in the Mkhambathini Local Municipality, Camperdown, under the uMgungundlovu District Municipality. The area falls under the ANC’s Moses Mabhida Region that includes Pietermaritzburg and surrounds. There had already been an attempt on Shandu’s life before.

Last month, another councillor in the region, Mabhungu Mkhize, was gunned down in Imbali township, heightening fears about the killing of political figures. Thebolla said it was worrying how councillors were being killed. The ANC regional leadership recently indicated that it wanted to meet the SAPS top brass to discuss possible security arrangements for its councillors owing to fears of attacks from unknown quarters.

Thebolla, who is also Msunduzi mayor, said they wanted the matter to be attended to speedily. “The challenge that we have at the moment is that at councils, only the mayor, deputy mayor, speaker and chief whip get protection, and councillors only get this once a security assessment has been done by the SAPS, which is a lengthy process,” said the mayor. He added the current circumstances warranted councils to also develop their own policies to deal with the safety of their public representatives.

“The truth is the matter of the safety of councillors needs urgent attention, every possible precaution needs to be undertaken,” the mayor said. The SA Local Government Association (Salga) condemned Shandu’s killing, saying it had instilled fear among local public representatives. Salga provincial chairperson, Thami Ntuli, labelled the councillor’s killing as appalling.

“The loss of another councillor in KwaZulu-Natal is a tragedy that should never have happened. During this difficult time, our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and colleagues,” said Ntuli who is also the King Cetshwayo District mayor. Salga called on leaders across all spheres and traditional leaders to defuse conflict and promote dialogue. “The safety and security of councillors must be prioritised. Salga expects that every effort will be made to expedite all outstanding threat analyses where councillors have reported incidents of intimidation or threats,” Ntuli said.

“Salga calls upon law-enforcement agencies to investigate this crime and bring those responsible to justice swiftly and diligently. We also urge communities to unite against violence and work together to create safer environments for our public servants.’’ National police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe said they had mobilised resources and launched a manhunt for the assailants following the killing. “We are elevating the case to the task team that is dealing with political killings,” said Mathe.