Call for strategy to tackle firearm crime

A rigorous analysis of firearm crimes, strengthening the Central Firearms Registry and a better system to report lost guns were among the factors that needed to be considered to reduce crime and violence in the country. This was said on Thursday during a Institute for Security Studies (ISS) seminar titled ‘Targeting Firearm Crime to Reduce Violence’.

It was noted in the seminar that there are between 15000 and 16000 firearm deaths every year in South Africa and over 17000 firearm-related injuries reported in 2023/2024. It was revealed that firearms have played a major role in increasing femicide, with more than 27000 murders reported between 2022/2023 and 2023/2024. David Bruce, an independent researcher on policing and consultant to the ISS, said that crime mapping with a focus on where firearm crime was taking place was important.

“Mapping can enable police resources to be used in a precise and efficient way. Due to the amount of firearm crime, mapping should be prioritised in Gauteng, Western Cape, KZN, Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga.” Bruce said that the police must introduce an integrated firearm crime reduction strategy. “They need to optimise the collection and synthesis of information on firearm crimes. The analysis needs to be used to support the strategic management of police resources.

The recording of reported crime and ballistic testing needs to be strengthened. Community relations need to be improved so that the public is encouraged to provide information and feel safe to do so.” Bruce said that there needed to be a rigorous implementation of the Firearms Control Act. “This includes digitalisation and other measures to strengthen the Central Firearms Registry. The SAPS can significantly impact the crime problem if it diligently implements a focused firearm violence reduction strategy.

Major reductions in firearm crime are essential if SA is to become a safer country.” Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane, researcher at the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime, said that the illicit firearm market in South Africa was a problem. “On average, 34 people are murdered with firearms each day. Firearms are the currency of the underworld, and the demand for firearms is growing as organised criminal networks mushroom,” Irish-Qhobosheane said.