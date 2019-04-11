DURBAN - A call has been made for stricter regulations for private security companies. According to KwaZulu-Natal violence monitor, Mary de Haas, the security industry is badly regulated and under no circumstances should private security companies be performing police functions.

“This is against the law, and they should be operating with the police and when it comes to crimes being committed,” De Haas said.

She said there were also a number of private security companies that were not registered with the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (Psira).

According to police sources, there were often instances in which private security companies published photographs of suspects, flouting the legal process.

“Once a person has appeared in court, then they can they be named and their photographs published, but even that is dependent on what they are charged for. You find that security companies publish photographs of suspects when they have not even been charged. This is wrong.

“There are also times when investigators have not held ID parades but you find that the suspect’s photo has been shared hundreds of times on social media,” a policeman said.

He said this jeopardised the case.

During a recent media briefing, national police minister Bheki Cele said six private security companies had been implicated in political killings in the province.

Cele said 13 cases had been opened and 14 suspects charged in terms of the Firearms Control Act.

“A total of 377 firearms from the eight private security companies have been sent for ballistic testing. Firearms will be returned to their owners upon completion of the investigation or, if declared unfit firearms, will be destroyed and the affected companies will be dealt with in terms of the relevant legal prescripts,” he said.

“The Inter-Ministerial Task Team has clamped down on private security companies within the province and commits to continuously conduct operations against identified private security companies,” Cele said.

He added that Psira was the regulatory body mandated to look after compliance in the security industry.

“Private security companies that are found to be in breach of the law will be dealt with according to the relevant legal prescripts. Psira must discharge their mandate without fear, favour or prejudice against those private security companies found to be on the wrong side of the law,” Cele said.

Psira spokesperson Siziwe Zuma said they would work with the SAPS to ensure that code of conduct investigations relating to firms’ involvement in politically related killings were pursued without delay.

“We condemn the involvement of security companies in killings as their primary objective should be to protect lives,” Zuma said.

THE MERCURY