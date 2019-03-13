KwaZulu-Natal Education Department head Enock Nzama comforts Sbongile Ngubane, the mother of killed pupil, Luyanda, as she sits with Ntombi Cele, left. Luyanda and two other pupils were killed when they were hit by a taxi. Bongani Mbatha African News Agency (ANA)

DURBAN - Education department officials have called for more traffic calming measures on Dumisani Makhaye Drive, saying the road has become a “slaughterhouse” for school children. Education officials are expected to meet transport department officials and other stakeholders next week, to discuss how to prevent further deaths.

They said, in less than a year, five children of school-going age have been killed on that road.

Department of Transport spokesperson Kwanele Ncalane said the department had sent a team of engineers to assess the road and report on what measures could be put in place.

The demand for further restrictions follows a tragic crash last week, in which a taxi allegedly drove on the pavement, skipped a red traffic light and ploughed into pupils on their way to Newlands East Secondary school.

Three pupils Tina Ngiba, Ayanda Mtshali and Luyanda Ngubane were killed. Another pupil, who was seriously injured, is still in hospital.

The pupils who died will be laid to rest this weekend, while a memorial service will be held at school today.

Two will be buried in Durban and the third in Empangeni.

Education department circuit manager in KwaMashu Makhosonke Sangweni yesterday briefed the department’s head, Dr Enock Nzama, about the dangers posed to pupils who use Dumisani Makhaye Drive.

“We have a problem on this road. There are about five school children that have been killed and all the accidents involved taxis.

“The taxi that crashed into the children dragged their bodies for about 150m. Imagine the speed it was travelling at. Children are dying on this road,” Sangweni said.

Ncalane said: “When the road was first built, there was extensive consultation with the community and they identified areas for pedestrian crossings. We will look at whether we can add speed bumps or other measures.”

THE MERCURY