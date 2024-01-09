Call for vigilance amid spike in home invasions

With crime statistics showing a rise in home invasions, members of the public have been urged to invest in security for their properties and become more involved in neighbourhood watches in a bid to guard against becoming victims. This follows a disturbing video that has gone viral showing four men barging into a Newlands East home and holding a family of six at gunpoint.

The latest crime statistics for the period July to September 2023, which were released in November, showed there was a 3.8% rise in robberies on residential premises compared with the same period in 2022. Aidan David, chairperson of the eThekwini district police board which oversees several community policing forums (CPFs), said criminals have become more desperate. “Their value for life or the thought of taking lives is now at a point of zero concern. This is not only happening during the festive season, it is becoming the norm.”

House Invasion: Newlands, Durban.#CrimeWatch pic.twitter.com/bR1hEBQ0TK — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) January 5, 2024 David urged members of the public to join their local CPF sub-forums. “They need to be on local chat groups that include security companies as well as SAPS sector commanders that can provide assistance should there be a report of any suspicious activities in their areas.” Imtiaz Syed, eThekwini Secure chairperson and Mayville CPF chairperson, said CPFs were the forum the public should use to engage the police on crime in their areas and residents also needed to secure their homes.

“This includes having gates, fences, alarms and dogs. Communities that are organised should work together in acquiring security. This would include street guards on the road and having the same security company for the neighbourhood.” There should be a safe room in the house where the family can go in the event of a home invasion, he said. Syed stressed that reporting incidents was vitally important.

“We have seen people turning to WhatsApp groups and Zello for help. Be clear when reporting on WhatsApp, Zello or 10111. “Police work with statistics and analytics. The more crime reported, the more resources allocated, so report everything.” Chad Thomas, an organised and financial crime investigator, said contact crimes were a growing problem in South Africa.

“The SAPS is putting more boots on the ground and we are seeing more arrests, but there simply aren’t enough seasoned detectives. “Communities need to come together and form road committees and neighbourhood block watches, and set up groups reporting any suspicious people, cars or activities in their streets.” Wahl Bartmann, group CEO of Fidelity Services, recommended a layered approach to security, including securing the outer perimeter of a property with walls, palisade fencing, beams or electric fencing.

“The next layer involves access control to the main building itself, and this is where burglar bars and locks are involved.” In the event of a house robbery, it was important to try to remain calm and co-operative, he said. “The assailants are often also nervous and could potentially respond to any perceived provocation. That is why it is important to give your full co-operation.

“An important part of preventing any kind of unwanted access is to properly check the identity of anyone who knocks on the door. There are instances of criminals pretending to be telephone technicians, alarm installers and delivery people.” Janus Horn, from Homeland Security SA, said that home invasions generally happened quickly. “I always recommend having a panic button or phone with a panic button nearby to sound the alarm and get your security company to assist. Your life is worth more than your possessions.”

Horn said victims must note as much information about the suspects as possible. “Clothing, shoes, tattoos etc, and if you can get the make, model and colour of the vehicle and a partial registration number, then we have something to work with. Please make sure your vehicle has a tracking device.” KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda confirmed that Newlands East police were investigating the house robbery incident that took place on January 3.