Call for women to take steps to grow their businesses

Durban – As the country marks Women’s Month, eThekwini deputy mayor Zandile Myeni has urged women entrepreneurs to formalise their businesses so they are able to benefit from opportunities. Speaking on the City’s online platform eThekwini Matters, Myeni urged women to register their businesses irrespective of the size, nature and scale of their business, saying this will open many opportunities for growth.

She said the municipality has a business support unit that is there to assist women and others with information on businesses, how to start a business and where you can get funding etc. “We want to take this opportunity and call on all women to say irrespective of the nature of the size of and the nature of the businesses they own, they should register their businesses. “We just came from period where we were dealing with the spread of Covid-19, after that period there were calls by the government to say that those that had been negatively impacted by Covid should come forward (to be assisted) but the first things that is required (so the assistance can be provided) is that one must be registered,” said the deputy mayor.