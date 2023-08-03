Independent Online
Thursday, August 3, 2023

Call for women to take steps to grow their businesses

eThekwini deputy mayor Zandile Myeni says women must take advantage of opportunities to boost their businesses. File Picture: Thuli Dlamini

Published 1h ago

Share

Durban – As the country marks Women’s Month, eThekwini deputy mayor Zandile Myeni has urged women entrepreneurs to formalise their businesses so they are able to benefit from opportunities.

Speaking on the City’s online platform eThekwini Matters, Myeni urged women to register their businesses irrespective of the size, nature and scale of their business, saying this will open many opportunities for growth.

She said the municipality has a business support unit that is there to assist women and others with information on businesses, how to start a business and where you can get funding etc.

“We want to take this opportunity and call on all women to say irrespective of the nature of the size of and the nature of the businesses they own, they should register their businesses.

“We just came from period where we were dealing with the spread of Covid-19, after that period there were calls by the government to say that those that had been negatively impacted by Covid should come forward (to be assisted) but the first things that is required (so the assistance can be provided) is that one must be registered,” said the deputy mayor.

She said there are many programmes to help people understand the importance of registering a business.

“There is that perception out there that if you register a business, the South African Revenue Service will take your money. We want to educate people on how Sars work and the benefits.

“We urge people that this Women's month, people should take a decision that even if they are selling tomatoes, that is a business and you must register it, and make it legal, that will be an important step toward the growth of that business.”

Related Topics:

eThekwini municipalityDurban