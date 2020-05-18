Call for Zululand mayor to quit over graft report

Durban - The mayor of the IFP-led Zululand District Municipality, Thulasizwe Buthelezi, is facing growing calls to resign following allegations of corruption detailed in a forensic investigation into the municipality. The ANC in Mzala Nxumalo region and former leaders in the municipality led the charge, calling for Buthelezi’s removal. Last week the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) tabled a forensic report into allegations of corruption and maladministration in the municipality. Cogta did not detail the nature of the allegations, but said a report was tabled during a virtual meeting. Cogta said the report made a number of findings relating to allegations of fraud and corruption by several senior officials and councillors in the district. It gave the municipality 21 days to revert to the MEC on the implementation of the report. The allegations, detailed by the ANC and the Zululand District Community Activist, alleges that:

The dismissal of SB Nkosi as ZDM municipality manager was unlawful and invalid.

The municipality paid a security company double what other companies charge.

Water tankers were hired without due process.

The council spent R402 000 on bodyguards and car hire for the mayor and the mayor had allegedly interfered with administrative processes, including staff and tender processes.

A former leader and activist, Sbusiso Nkosi, said the IFP should fire Buthelezi as the report proved (corruption) beyond a reasonable doubt.

“What we have been saying all along is that corruption, fraud and maladministration is the order of the day in the district.

“We propose that the mayor do the right thing and resign on his own and save the people of Zululand,” Nkosi said.

Dr Zakhele Buthelezi, secretary of the ANC in Mzala Nxumalo Region, said the IFP should recall Buthelezi before the council sanctions him.

“We have always maintained that maladministration, fraud and corruption is rife at Zululand District Municipality. Governance systems have been deliberately collapsed to serve the interests of looters,” he said.

“The ANC hopes the Zululand District municipal council will at least once in its term of office do justice to the people by expeditiously implementing the findings of the forensic report. We are hoping those implicated will do justice and listen to their conscience by resigning voluntarily,” he said.

Thulani Ndlovu, EFF councillor in the district, said they were aware of the allegations in the report, but could not speak to them as they are awaiting direction from their party’s leadership.

When asked for comment, Buthelezi said he would not speak on the report as he had not seen it.

“I would have thought Cogta would furnish me with a report but I have not seen it and I was not interviewed for it,” he said.

