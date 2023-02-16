Call on Msunduzi municipal employees to set a good example and serve the public

Durban - Msunduzi Municipal Manager Lulamile Mapholoba says he hopes the new recruits will help in improving the delivery of services and ensure that the KwaZulu-Natal capital’s reputation improves. He made the remarks when he welcomed new employees at the ongoing induction programme which kicked off on Tuesday and concludes on Thursday.

Municipal spokesperson, Ntobeko Mkhize said the induction was aimed at assisting the new employees with their transition, ensuring that they have the necessary information and support they need to carry out their duties. She indicated that several departments provided a strategic overview, reviewing the municipality's operating environment, their services, and defining the municipality's goals and objectives. “They underlined the importance of service delivery, emphasising that as a municipal employee, one should be able to meet customer expectations, contribute to the improvement of service delivery and significantly enhance people's lives,” said Mkhize.

According to the municipal spokesperson, one of the focus areas in the workshop was the Batho Pele Principles and the need for employees to follow them. “The employees understand that they have been hired for service delivery. They are preserving the image of the municipality by being workers and contractually agreeing to be employed by the municipality,” she explained. Other areas covered in the workshop included training and skills development provided at the municipality, training, opportunities, promotions, career progression, professional development and self-improvement information.