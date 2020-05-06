Call to allow CPFs to operate after woman is robbed at gunpoint

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - Bluff residents have called for Community Police Forums (CPFs) to be allowed to operate during lockdown after a woman was robbed at gunpoint on her way to buy bread at the weekend. Lerato Mavovana, who has lived on the Bluff for 18 years, said she was walking on Brighton Road on her way to Checkers to buy bread when three men in a white Etios tried to stop her. “I refused to stop and kept walking. There were two cars behind the Etios, but all went past and I tried to cross the road,” she said. At this point, Mavovana said a man jumped out of the car, ran after her and cocked his gun. “I stopped and he took my wallet and drove away,” she said.

Mavovana said it was no longer safe to walk on the road.

“Bluff is not safe any more. I’ve stayed here for over 18 years, but I’ve never experienced what I just went through,” she said.

Mavovana said the CPF should be allowed to patrol during the lockdown.

Bluff CPF chairperson Andy Rossell said the CPF and SAPS were aware of the incident, and had loaded a partial registration number on the automatic number plate recognition system.

“We’ll find them, it’s just a matter of time,” said Rossell.

He said being placed on lockdown was very disappointing because the CPF had played an active role for a number of years in partnership with SAPS, metro police and security companies.

“We’re trying to address the matter at the moment, but I’m not sure what is the way forward,” said Rossell.

He said there was a spike in crime across the area without active CPFs.

“SAPS can’t do it all on their own, nor can metro,” he said.

Isipingo CPF chairperson Aiden David said the decision made by the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant-General Khombin-kosi Jula, to ban local CPF structures had resulted in communities being robbed by whoonga addicts.

Paul Antao from Berea CPF said while its members had not been able to hold community meetings, its social media and WhatsApp groups were very active.

“Crime hasn’t impacted us severely as it may in communities that aren’t well established on social media. I encourage all CPFs to start increasing the dialogue in interacting with neighbours,” he said.

The Mercury