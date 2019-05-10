DURBAN - The Southern African Hypertension Society (SAHS) hopes its May Measurement Month will help in raising awareness about the silent killer, hypertension. More commonly known as high blood pressure, the condition affects 44% to 46% of adults over the age of 15 in South Africa.

May Measurement Month is a public service health campaign that aims to considerably bolster awareness of the importance of having blood pressure routinely checked.

More than that, it will focus on mobilising South Africans to go for free BP screenings during May; tests that will be run by the SAHS.

The campaign is orchestrated by the International Society of Hypertension, SAHS and Dischem among others.

According to the president of the International Society of Hypertension, professor Alta Schutte, some of the highest blood pressures in the world have been recorded in sub-Saharan Africa.

“In South Africa, almost one in every two adults has hypertension. What’s more alarming is that about 70% of adults in sub-Saharan Africa with hypertension are not aware they have high blood pressure.”

According to the World Health Organisation, hypertension is the number one cardiovascular risk factor and the world’s greatest risk factor for death and disability.

In South Africa, an estimated 53 men and 78 women over 30 die of the impact of hypertension every day.

“When one considers that a simple BP test can be instrumental in avoiding this, it clarifies the importance of collaborative awareness campaigns like this.”

Professor Brian Rayner, nephrologist and director of the Hypertension Institute at UCT, said: “Hypertension is most often caused by a combination of hereditary influences and poor lifestyle. You can do little about your parents or your age, but you can live healthy. This includes exercise, reducing salt intake, following a good diet high in fruit and veg, no excessive alcohol consumption, maintaining an ideal weight, managing stress and no smoking.”

Rayner added that hypertension killed economically active people or disabled them due to strokes, heart attacks or kidney failure.

“This has a further financial impact on families who must provide care for their loved ones after a stroke.

“If you don’t have your BP measured you won’t know you have the condition until it strikes.

“The importance of annual BP testing cannot be stressed enough and if you have a BP higher than 140/90 immediately seek further medical intervention.

“Lifestyle changes should be sufficient to correct a BP of 130-140/80-90.” The blood pressure screenings being organised by the SAHS will be held at venues across the country.

