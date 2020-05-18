Call to collect money owed, not burden paying customers

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - The uMgungundlovu District Municipality has been accused of putting paying customers under pressure by increasing their tariffs. The municipality tabled its budget for the 2020/21 financial year last week. It said the water tariff increase combined with the budget projections that collection would drop by 60% put pressure on paying customers. The municipality, which supplies water to several municipalities in the district, increased tariffs by between 4.5% and 5.5%. Opposition parties said while this was not very steep, any increase under current conditions was unwarranted. “We believe there should have been a 0% increase considering that people are under pressure. Many have lost their jobs. We believe the increase was insensitive,” said DA councillor Bongumusa Nhlabathi.

“We rejected this increase as we believe it is unfair to already burdened residents.”

He said the municipality received 70% of its money, about R771 million, from provincial and national government, whereas 30%, about R347m, was money the municipality could generate for itself and from rates collections.

“The concern is that the municipality is targeting to collect R138m, or 40% of R347m, as the anticipated revenue, which is way less than what the municipality could collect if we had a working strategy for collections.”

Nhlabathi said the process to pass the budget was also flawed because the budget was rushed through and not properly interrogated by a relevant committee.

“The budget was not presented to the budget steering committee, finance committee and executive committee. These three committees assist the full council with the budget processes,” Nhlabathi said.

He said core functions like disaster management and the emergency services unit were still under-budgeted. Millions of rand were set aside for security but councillors were not furnished with enough information on the reasons for such high figures.

EFF councillor Khumbulani Nene said there were a number of problems with the budget, including compliance, that still needed to be discussed.

“We resolved that another meeting should seek to address many of the issues.”

UMgungundlovu mayor, Thobekile Maphumulo, said the budget had factored in the challenges brought on by Covid-19.

“The National Treasury has demanded that we produce a funded budget, and that was what we aimed to produce.

She said the municipality had made cuts in different areas in order to produce a sustainable budget.

“People are losing their jobs and to expect that under those conditions they will be able to pay is not realistic. We produced a budget that will allow the people to pay what they can,” she said.

She said it was not possible for the council to put forward a 0% increase because it still had service delivery targets to meet despite Covid-19.

The Mercury