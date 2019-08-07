Sipho Nzuza

Durban - A proposal to increase salaries of eThekwini’s municipal and other senior managers was temporarily shelved yesterday. City manager Sipho Nzuza was in line to have his salary increased to around R3.9 million per annum.

Among the deputy city managers (DCMs) who were earmarked for an upping of their salaries were Beryl Mpakathi and Philip Sithole and chief operating officer Musa Mbhele.

The three were to have their salaries increased to R2.6m per year.

The item was first discussed last week but opposition parties objected and staged a walkout, leaving the ANC unable to form a quorum.

Another council meeting, which was in-committee, was held yesterday to discuss the matter.

“After we left the meeting last week, with their bull headedness, they (ANC) continued with the meeting and I told them that I will see them in court,” said IFP caucus leader Mdu Nkosi.

He said the council meeting was reconvened yesterday because, by law, any decision taken when the council was unable to form a quorum should be corrected within seven days. The seven days would lapse today.

Nkosi said at yesterday’s meeting he called for the item to be withdrawn and he was supported by ANC councillors.

“We have nothing personal against Nzuza, but we feel that he has failed the city and there is nothing that justifies any salary increase. There is no service delivery,” he said.

However, The Mercury understands that the “victory” could be short-lived as the council will have to pass a resolution on the matter, whether or not it was in favour of the increases.

DA caucus leader Nicole Graham said eThekwini’s senior managers did not deserve pay increases and bonuses.

“The city is in shambles, with service delivery in rapid decline. The municipality was only able to spend 72% of the capital budget in the 2018/ 2019 financial year, and the city’s debt is increasing while revenue drops,” she said.

She said in January, the DA wrote to the MEC for Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) in an attempt to block eThekwini’s resolution to pay hefty bonuses to senior officials.

“Today’s withdrawal is a victory for accountability,” she said.

EFF councillor Tholithemba Mthiyane said the item would come back because it needed to be addressed.

“Service delivery has stalled. It does not look good that senior managers are receiving such huge salaries while people continue to suffer. There were names of DCMs in that list that do not deserve any increase,” he said.

He said they would also be questioning why a name of a DCM they were told had resigned, appeared among those due for an increase.

Attempts to speak to ANC councillors were unsuccessful.

EThekwini spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said it was decided that the matter should go before Cogta MEC Sipho Hlomuka before any decision could be taken at council level.

Mayisela said it should be noted that these were not increases but alignments to salaries regulated by Cogta.

