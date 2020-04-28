Call to honour SA’s front-line workers

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal government has urged members of the public to pay homage to health-care workers and other essential services workers who are at the forefront of the fight against Covid-19. KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala, MEC for Health Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu and other provincial leaders visited Clairwood Hospital on Freedom Day to honour front-line workers. Zikalala thanked all front-line workers, and especially health-care workers, for leading the battle against the epidemic, adding that nurses and doctors had been risking their lives to protect others. “We also want to thank the police, security guards, metro police and all those in the safety and protection cluster. All front-line workers must know that without them, we are nowhere and we won’t win the fight against Covid-19,” said Zikalala. He thanked the Muslim World League for donating 3400 masks to help front-line workers.

“The masks are critical as they will help health workers who are exposed to danger, and this will go a long way to saving lives.”

Zikalala also acknowledged that there was still more to be done to ensure the safety of health workers by providing personal protective equipment (PPE).

“As the provincial government, we are fully aware that there is a need from our side to do more to improve conditions in this sector. We are determined to improve your working conditions and well-being. Like all of us, nurses, doctors and general hospital workers are concerned about their safety and health. With the high risk of their work, they too are concerned about the prospect of infecting their loved ones,” Zikalala said.

Simelane-Zulu said that by the end of the month an isolation ward with about 30 beds at Clairwood Hospital would be fully operational.

“We had to reconfigure some hospitals as part of the preparation for the epidemic in the province. The majority had to be upgraded. Already some of the wards are being used,” she said.

The Mercury