Call to rein in building mafia in Durban

Durban - The latest business confidence data has revealed that companies involved in the construction sector are uncertain about their future in Durban as belief in this sector has plummeted. The Business Confidence Index (BCI), released this month by the University of KwaZulu-Natal and the Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry for the third quarter, shows that confidence in the construction sector is at an all-time low due to illegal activities of construction mafia groups.

It showed that in the third quarter, business confidence in the sector dropped by more than 10 points. Economic experts warned that the City should protect this industry as the sector and infrastructure development are the bedrock of economic growth. The index measures the confidence levels of businesses across the city. According to the report, the index ranges from 0 to 100. Less than 50 implies a lack of confidence in the Durban economy, equal to 50 means the business situation is normal/neutral, and greater than 50 denotes confidence in the economy.

In the latest quarter report, the data shows that the confidence levels are still largely below 50%. However it found that the level of business confidence in the City of Durban remains high relative to the country’s business confidence. Year-on-year, the Durban Business Confidence Index has improved by 9.21 index points from 35.47 in the third quarter of 2022 to 44.68 in the third quarter of 2023. Despite this increase, the report stated that businesspeople lack confidence in the Durban economy. “In the construction sector, confidence significantly dropped from 25.45 index points in the second quarter to 15 index points in the third quarter of 2023. This could partly be attributed to the rise of the so-called ‘construction Mafias’ and the inability of the government to deal with them,” said the BCI report.

Speaking on service delivery, the index said there was a marginal improvement in the perception of service delivery in Durban during the third quarter of 2023. Of the surveyed businesspersons, 78.4% stated that if they (or anyone else) reported a “poor service delivery” complaint, it was very unlikely that the authorities would attend to it. Economic analyst Dawie Roodt said eThekwini should invest in a task team dedicated to dealing with construction mafia groups, adding that they were having a huge impact, especially at the local government level where they posed a serious threat to investment. “Cape Town is putting in effort to stop this construction mafia, and that is something that Durban must try to do, put a task team together and make sure construction mafias stop undermining investment and infrastructure development because that is the backbone of the economy,” said Roodt