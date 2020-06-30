Call to stop stigmatising those hit by Covid-19

Durban - A call has been made for the public to stop stigmatising those affected by Covid-19 following a possible cluster outbreak at a residential complex in Phoenix. Community activist Rivaaj Ramdas said he received a call from a concerned resident who lives in a complex comprising eight units, who informed him that in the span of about a week, a father and son had died of Covid-19. It was alleged that two other families in the complex had also contracted the virus, said Ramdas. KZN Department of Health spokesperson Ntokozo Maphisa said while it was not the department’s mandate to disclose Covid-19 cases, they were alerted to the situation at the complex. “After being alerted, a team of inspectors were dispatched. It was agreed that they would conduct a risk assessment and then proceed to screen and test those who meet the criteria,” said Maphisa. He appealed for the dignity and privacy of those affected to be respected.

Ward 51 councillor Maggie Johnson said two medical teams conducted testing yesterday.

Ramdas said there were several threats on social media to families who had been affected by Covid-19 and they were subjected to humiliation by members of the community.

“The virus has not peaked yet and everybody is going to know somebody personally who will contract Covid-19. No one should be ashamed or ridiculed because a family member has the virus. Those with Covid-19 should not to be ostracised, criticised or shunned by the community This virus dictates that we care for each other.”

He appealed to neighbours to assist those in quarantine with food and groceries so they can remain at home. “Take essentials and leave it at the gate so they can access food which doesn't necessitate them going to shopping malls and infecting others.”

