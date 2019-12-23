This is according to DA councillor Marlaine Nair, who said she was concerned that the city was focused on problems within the central business district (CBD), to the neglect of areas outside the city centre.
The municipality said in July this year that there were approximately 80 bad buildings within the inner city, of which 39 buildings were within the Mahatma Gandhi Precinct, and the city had been given the green light by courts to start demolishing some, while legal processes on others were under way.
Nair said she had identified at least two buildings in Chatsworth that were derelict and had been for several years.
She said one of the buildings was supposed to be a shopping centre, but the business was in liquidation and for the past four years it had been in a state of disrepair.