Picture: Sibonelo Ngcobo/African News Agency(ANA) Durban - The eThekwini Municipality must invest resources to address the problem of bad buildings outside the city centre, that are an eyesore and are used for criminal activity. This is according to DA councillor Marlaine Nair, who said she was concerned that the city was focused on problems within the central business district (CBD), to the neglect of areas outside the city centre. The municipality said in July this year that there were approximately 80 bad buildings within the inner city, of which 39 buildings were within the Mahatma Gandhi Precinct, and the city had been given the green light by courts to start demolishing some, while legal processes on others were under way. Nair said she had identified at least two buildings in Chatsworth that were derelict and had been for several years. She said one of the buildings was supposed to be a shopping centre, but the business was in liquidation and for the past four years it had been in a state of disrepair.

“The city units addressing the issues of bad buildings do not have a budget and are understaffed, which makes it very difficult for them to do their work,” she said.

She said the city should declare derelict buildings as problem buildings, which would trigger a legal process to find and hold the owner accountable.

The owner would either have to fix the problem or the municipality could take further legal action, which could result in the building being demolished.

“These buildings are an eyesore and communities should come forward and report them,” she said.

IFP councillor Mdu Nkosi said he believed that the priority for the city was to first deal with those in the city centre.

EThekwini spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said those who had bad buildings in their areas “should bear with us as we deal with this, as this is a long process”. He said the city would deal with all bad buildings

“What we are happy about is that the municipality is not resting on its laurels with regard to this issue, we’re doing something about it,” he said.

Mayisela said mayor Mxolisi Kaunda recently met with the property owners in the city and informed them that action would be taken to deal with derelict properties.

“Within the ambit of the law, we will demolish all the bad buildings and those that can still be rehabilitated will be rehabilitated and used for student accommodation and other services,” he concluded.

