DURBAN - Durban based social activists are hopeful that a ruling by the Supreme Court of Appeal regarding homeless people in Gauteng will send a message to the eThekwini Municipality to respect the rights of those living on the streets. In a landmark case last week, the court ruled that the Johannesburg metro police acted disrespectfully and in a demeaning manner when they destroyed the personal belongings of 27 homeless people in 2017.

The decision stated that each homeless person whose personal belongings were destroyed by the police should be paid R1500 in compensation.

The group had been removed from an area under the R31 bridge in the Johannesburg central business district last year. They had been living there for four years.

Closer to home, hundreds of people living under the M4 bridge were removed in a massive clean-up operation last month. The area was identified as a mugging and smash-and-grab hot spot following a spate of attacks, including the robbery of two African News Agency cameramen. Since then, the group has taken refuge at the side of the M4 highway.

Advocacy group Lawyers for Human Rights have welcomed the ruling. Attorney Thandeka Chauke said the judgment was a victory for homeless people.

“It must also serve as a critical reminder to all of us to recognise and respect the human dignity of all people, including the poor. The judgment is a warning to those municipalities who instead of finding sustainable solutions to homelessness resort to demolishing, destroying, and burning poor people’s homes,” Chauke said.

Co-ordinator of the Street Law programme at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, Janine Hicks, called on municipalities to adopt a better approach to “cleaning the streets”.

She said it was important to note that while homeless people were vulnerable, they too had rights that needed to be upheld and protected.

She said the current way of handling vulnerable groups such as homeless people, street children and sex workers needed to be re-looked at.

“Municipalities cannot act as bullies,” she said.

Director of the Denis Hurley Centre, Raymond Perrier, said they were excited by the ruling. Perrier, who is also chairperson of the eThekwini Task Team on Homelessness, said while the judges condemned the actions of Johannesburg municipality, there were several examples of similar behaviour by the eThekwini Municipality.

“Funded by our taxes, metro police and private security firms are regularly sent in to harass homeless people, to destroy their belongings, and often put them in trucks and dump them out of town, surely this is kidnapping?

“We appreciate the deputy mayor is trying to work on constructive solutions in some parts of the city but in other parts there are departments making the lives of the homeless even more miserable,” Perrier said.

City spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the municipality had a comprehensive plan to deal with the issue of homelessness.

“At all times the city is always mindful of the fact that homeless people have got rights and are treated with dignity.

“Our ultimate goal is to skill those willing and reunite them with their families and contribute positively to society,” he said.

