Calls for Cele to make public apology after heated exchange

The DA has called on Police Minister Bheki Cele to make a public apology after he shouted at an activist during a crime imbizo. Parliament’s Joint Ethics Committee’s report has recommended that Police Minister Bheki Cele apologise for breaching the Ethics Code for Members of the House.

The National Assembly adopted the committee’s report on Tuesday. Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said the recommendation is that Cele “must enter an apology in the National Assembly to activist Ian Cameron”. “I am informed Honourable Cele is out of the country on official business, so he will be called upon to enter his apology in due course.”

Cele shouted at Action Society Director Ian Cameron during a crime imbizo in Gugulethu on the Cape Flats last year. During the heated exchange Cele told Cameron to shut up. Cameron laid a charge of Crimen Injuria and assault against Cele and police officers. DA national spokesperson Solly Malatsi said while the committee recommended that Cele apologises in the house for his conduct, the DA believes that the Police Minister must also apologise to him personally and in public.