Calls for entries for the 10th annual KZN Simon Mabhunu Sabela Film and Television Awards

Durban -The KZN Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs (Edtea) and the KZN Film Commission have called for entries for the 10th Annual Simon “Mabhunu” Sabela KZN Film and Television Awards (SSA). Edtea MEC Siboniso Duma called on aspiring and established local film-makers in the province to increase their participation this year.

“The awards celebrate the craft of film-making and heroes, legends and veterans who have made a mark in the film industry. Now in its 10th year running, since 2013, the awards have grown from five categories to over 28 categories.” Duma added that this is a testament to the growth and development within the province. “The growth also speaks to the amazing talent that continues to position KwaZulu-Natal as a force to be reckoned with in both Film and Television.”

Victor Senna, KZN Film Commission’s acting chief executive officer said that the Simon Sabela Film and Television Awards are strategically aligned with the Durban International Film Festival (DIFF), which is one of the biggest film events on the continent that attracts global film industry professionals with an emphasis on the celebration of African content. “The DIFF will take place from July 20, with the SSA taking place on its first Saturday, July 22. The 2023 edition will celebrate both the 2021 and 2022 eligible productions.” Senna said that the eligibility period has been increased for entrants.

“In celebration of the 10 years of the awards, the eligibility period for submission is for productions that have not entered the Simon ‘Mabhunu’ Sabela KZN Film and Television Awards in previous sessions, specifically: Television – July 2021 and July 2022 and Film: July 2021 and July 2022.” He added that the anniversary celebration of the awards would be special. “We are celebrating the 10th anniversary, it is critical to bring in a twist to the awards and give the industry a double dose of the winners in each category, maintaining consistency of an annual event.”

