Thursday, September 28, 2023

Calls for KZN Education MEC to investigate allegations of bribery in awarding of posts

IFP Member of Provincial Legislature Thembeni Madlopha-Mthethwa

IFP Member of Provincial Legislature Thembeni Madlopha-Mthethwa says selection of candidates in education is riddled with inconsistencies. File Picture

Published 2h ago

Durban - The IFP has called on KwaZulu-Natal Education MEC Mbali Frazer to investigate allegations of bribery in the appointment of a principal at a school in northern KZN.

The call was made by IFP Member of the Provincial Legislature (MPL) Thembeni Madlopha-Mthethwa, during a sitting of the house on Thursday where she expressed the party’s unhappiness over such reports.

“The allegations made by a school governing body member on how a principal landed his job by offering a bribe of three cattle and R120 000 in cash to the SGB members is evidence that the process of selecting candidates for appointment in the education sector is riddled with inconsistencies,” said the IFP MPL.

She noted how it had been further alleged that a post of a deputy principal had been sold for R80 000, adding that this warranted probing.

“This house calls upon the KZN MEC for Education, Mbali Frazer, to institute an urgent investigation into this matter and to review the process of hiring of teachers,” she stressed.

The IFP MPL said such allegations tarnished the image of the Education Department and required the Education MEC to act swiftly in attending to them.

The KZN Department of Education said it had been made aware of the matter through the media. “The matter is being investigated by the Departments Employee Relations both at Head Office and District Level.”

THE MERCURY

Related Topics:

corruptionDepartment of Basic EducationIFPKwaZulu-NatalAbuse of Power