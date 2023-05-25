Calls for massive statue of King Zwelithini to be erected outside the KZN Legislature

Durban – KwaZulu-Natal African National Congress (ANC) Chairperson Siboniso Duma has called for the erection of a massive statue of the late Zulu king Goodwill Zwelithini outside the provincial legislature. Duma made the call in Pietermaritzburg when tabling a motion during a special sitting of the KZN Legislature to mark Africa Day on Thursday.

The ANC chairperson praised the role that had been played by the king in fostering good working relations between traditional leadership and government, and elevating the profile of KZN. The king passed on in March 2021 after reigning for nearly 50 years. “UMdlokombane (affectionate name for the late king) was a firm believer in the progressive nature and character of the institution of traditional leadership. On this day, we affirm our commitment to harness this institution to ensure that it contributes immensely towards socio-economic prosperity throughout the corners of this province,” said Duma who is also Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs MEC. He reiterated the ANC’s commitment to ensuring a healthy synergistic relationship between traditional leaders and elected public representatives in order to achieve sustainable service delivery in areas under amakhosi.

The ANC chairperson said the late king represented the strongest bond between the people of this province and those in the continent and the Diaspora. “We regard the erection of a statue as a progressive move aimed at preserving and promoting the legacy of uMdlokombane,” Duma continued. He insisted that the statue, to be located in the KZN Legislature, should be higher than that of British monarch Queen Victoria and Sir Theophilus Shepstone.