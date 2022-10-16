Calls for Public Works Minister, Education Department to intervene after municipality disconnects water supply to Maritzburg schools in arrears

Durban – The DA in KwaZulu-Natal has called for an urgent response from the provincial Department of Education over the water disconnections to Pietermaritzburg schools by the Msunduzi Municipality in recent days. The party has also called on the Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille to ensure that schooling activity is not affected by the disconnections.

Last week as schools reopened many in the KwaZulu-Natal capital, especially in Edendale, Imbali and Sobantu townships found themselves without water as the municipality had disconnected them, citing unpaid bills as the reason behind the move. This resulted in pupils having to carry water to schools for drinking and sanitation purposes. DA spokesperson on education Dr Imraan Keeka said it had been heart-breaking to see images of children carrying bottles of water on their way to school last week.

“When one considers how hot it was in Pietermaritzburg last week, you understand why this situation cannot be allowed to go on. The department and in particular the MEC Mbali Frazer needs to step in quickly” said the MPL. Keeka also urged the municipality to be lenient with the schools. “We understand that the municipality needs to be paid for services, but we would also appeal for leniency because there are health issues at stake here,” said the DA member.

KZN Education Department’s Muzi Mahlambi said they were aware of the water supply matter at some schools in Pietermaritzburg. “We have engaged the municipality and they have cited financial pressures, and at the same time we have ours. But we are hoping to arrive at a resolution soon,” said the spokesperson. He decried illegal connections in many areas, citing them as the primary reason for high water bills at the schools.

