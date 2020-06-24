Calls for swift police action after ANC ward councillor is murdered

Durban - eThekwini Municipality mayor, Mxolisi Kaunda, has condemned the murder of an ANC ward councillor, who was shot and killed outside his home on Tuesday.

Bhekithemba Phungula was the ward councillor in ward 84 in uMlazi, south of Durban.

"The fatal shooting of Councillor Phungula came as shock to all of us and it is sad that we have been robbed such a valuable leader and a dedicated servant of the people. His death is indeed going to leave a huge void. We call upon the law enforcement agencies to leave no stone unturned to bring the perpetrators to book and we plead with anyone who might have information, to come forward. As the community we need to assist assist the police to speed up the investigation so that culprits pay the price for heinous crime," he said.

Kaunda conveyed his condolences to the Phungula's friends and family.

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Sipho Hlomuka said the heinous act came at a time when the province and country were facing a medical emergency which requires all public representatives, including councillors, to join in the fight to prevent the spread of Covid-19.