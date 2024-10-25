Calls for the reform of UN Security Council mount at BRICS Summit

Calls for the reform of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), amidst criticism that it lacks neutrality and does not act in good faith when it comes to conflict zones, has been a key discussion at the 16th BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia. The summit was attended by leaders from Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa — as well as new members from Algeria, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

More than 40 000 people have been killed in Gaza since Hamas launched an attack in Israel in October last year, killing more than 1 200 Israelis and foreign nationals. Conflict in Africa has also persisted in the Sudan and in the Sahel and Great Lakes region. President Cyril Ramaphosa, during the BRICS summit outreach and heads of state meeting on Thursday, called on the UNSC and the international community to address the ‘spiralling conflict’.

“South Africa is concerned about the military aggression by Israel against the people of Gaza, which we have characterised as genocide. “This genocide led South Africa to approach the International Court of Justice with a view to stopping the killing of innocent women and children in Gaza. We believe the world cannot sit by and watch the suffering,” said Ramaphosa, warning that this could lead to a region wide escalation of the conflict.

“South Africa has been unwavering in advocating for a two-state solution that would see an independent Palestinian state along the borders set out in 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital. This would be in line with UN resolutions, international law and internationally agreed parameters.” There are concerns that the conflict could spread to other parts of the Middle East as the fighting has now spread to Israel and Lebanon. “We must safeguard the multilateral system, because it is the cornerstone of international relations, and foster an environment of peace and development....we cannot allow conflicts to continue in perpetuity.”

Ramaphosa said the UNSC must be representative and inclusive. “We see from many conflicts raging across the world that the UNSC has not fulfilled its mandate to maintain international peace and security. “It does not represent the interests of the global community, and therefore does not have the means to give effect to the global desire for peace.”

The Kazan Declaration, adopted at the summit, called for the peaceful resolution of disputes through diplomacy, dialogue, and mediation. "We stress the need to engage in conflict prevention efforts, including addressing their root causes," the document noted, emphasising the importance of inclusive dialogue to achieve long-term stability. The declaration also expressed "grave concern" over the escalating violence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, particularly in Gaza, and Southern Lebanon.

The BRICS leaders called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the unconditional release of hostages, and the unhindered supply of humanitarian aid to the region. The ANC on Thursday also weighed in on the conflict in the Middle East, saying it would continue to champion the cause of Palestine on all international platforms, including BRICS and the United Nations. “The ANC will continue to advocate for global unity, economic justice and peace particularly in regions experiencing conflict and oppression, such as Palestine,” spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said.

Unisa Professor Emeritus of International Law Andre Thomashausen said calls to reform the UNSC were unrealistic as the five permanent members - China, France, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom and the United States - hold veto rights and were unlikely to give these up. “Nothing can happen in the UN without agreement by these five and unless you abolish the whole of the UN, I don't think it will change these countries. “These five might, with all the noise, agree to give in and allow one representative from the Global South.”