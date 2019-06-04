District Municipality is under financial strain and facing increasing calls for it to be placed under administration.

The municipality tabled its budget for the 2019/20 financial year on Friday, unveiling its new tariff structure coming to effect on July 1.

Last week, The Mercury reported that the municipality had been accused of using conditional grants to cover operational expenses including to pay salaries. However the municipal manager Dr Ray Ngcobo denied it at the time.

The council’s budget showed it had passed an increase of between 18% and 21% for water and sanitation.

It revealed recently that it is owed close to R600million for water by residents and government departments.

Three townships, Hopewell near Richmond, Mpophomeni near Howick, and Bruntville near Mooi River are the biggest contributors to the debt.

The administrative problems in the municipality were also laid bare in an eight-page response letter from the provincial treasury to the municipality on its budget. The letter highlighted the municipality’s shortcomings, including its failure to provide treasury with its council-approved water tariff policy that would allow it to determine if the tariffs were in line with the policy.

DA councillor Bongumusa Nhlabathi said: “The section 71 report detailing the municipal finances shows that the municipality is actually bankrupt. We’ve stopped all community projects and use the money to fund our daily expenses,” he said.

He said while the municipality had a good recovery plan, they did not feel that “the people who led us to the crisis could again be the people who are leading the recovery process and that’s why we’re calling for an intervention”.

IFP councillor Bukelani Zuma said the municipality should have been placed under administration long ago.

“They’re trying to revive the municipality and cover for poor management by burdening the consumers, which we believe is not fair. Moreover, not all people pay, so essentially the few people that do pay are going to be the hardest hit,” he said.

Ray Ngcobo said calling for the council to be placed under administration was an incorrect response to the problems, saying the council faced financial problems not management problems.

“All district municipalities in the country are facing financial problems,” he said.

