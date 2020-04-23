Cambridge Foods in Umgeni closed after two staffers test positive for Covid-19

Durban - The Massmart Group has confirmed that two staff members at the Cambridge Foods supermarket at the Umgeni Road branch in Durban have tested positive for Covid-19. The group’s corporate affairs executive, Brian Leoni said the store has been closed they are working closely with the provincial health department who were testing other employees in the store. “The store is undergoing a deep clean by a specialist cleaning company,” said Leoni Leoni said the store did have safety procedures in place which included a symptoms and treatment awareness campaign. Staff were issued with face masks and visors, sanitising stations for both staff and customers and regular sanitising wipe downs of high contact surfaces. “Social distancing protocols including queue marshals inside and outside the store with queue decals to indicate desired social distance, restricted store entry and limitation on the number of customers entering the store,” he added.

Leoni said Cambridge would be re-opened when it was safe to do so.

Meanwhile, the Spar Group confirmed that the Spar in Ballito and Tiffany's Spar in Umhlali was temporarily closed after one staff member at each store tested positive for Covid-19

The group’s spokesperson Mandy Hogan said those who were in contact with the infected staff members were in self-quarantine.

Hogan said as a result of the stringent health and safety measures implemented at the stores, no one else has to displayed symptoms.

“The retailers concerned hope to open again soon after completing Covid-19 protocol checks and receive the green light to reopen from the health department,” said Hogan.

The Mercury