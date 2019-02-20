The Camelot Retirement Village will help meet the growing demand for more retirement opportunities.

DURBAN - It is a well-known fact that South Africans aged over 60 are growing in numbers at a compound annual growth rate of 2.7%. The need for more retirement opportunities is rapidly increasing, with existing retirement estates having to manage waiting lists of 5-10 years or more. There is a widespread acknowledgement that the addition of retirement estates will help alleviate this problem and create a quality lifestyle for the elderly.

Camelot Retirement Village is the newest retirement opportunity to launch within KZN’s popular and vibrant Hillcrest area.

Situated within one of the longest standing estates, Camelot Retirement Village will form part of Camelot Estate, offering 44 apartments in phase 1, with 1, 1.5, 2 and 3-bedrooms. From R1845000, retirees will have access to more than just standard facilities; Camelot Retirement Village has been devised to offer support and on-site care for residents.

“Camelot Estate is the perfect location for a luxury retirement village; it’s tranquil, picturesque, safe and prides itself on its close-knit community. Our goal is to create a boutique retirement offering where retirees have access to multi-generational living, first-rate healthcare on their doorstep, a myriad of facilities, as well as superior homes with exquisite views,” said Wicus Jacobs, director of Camelot Retirement Village Pty Ltd.

“When the opportunity to develop within Camelot Estate presented itself, our research showed that more than 50% of the long-standing owners within Camelot Estate are over 65 years old, while 72% of the new owners are within the 50-year age range; therefore, making it the ideal location for a retirement estate,” he said.

The architecture will be heavily influenced by the existing Tudor-style aesthetics and phase 1 will incorporate the castle-like facade.

The village will offer direct access to an on-site Care Centre, which will be run by Tafta Premium Care which brings more than 60 years’ experience in specialised care.

Residents will have a swimming pool and access to existing facilities within the estate, from a non-high-tech bowling green with communal seating, tennis court, a 3km nature trail, to the 18-hole golf course.

The village will also offer top-class security.

