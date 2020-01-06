Camp gives head start to 2020 pupils









Khangelani Sibiya teaches maths at Adams College to prepare pupils for the academic year around the corner. Tumi Pakkies African News Agency (ANA) Durban - More than 300 pupils from around the country are attending an education camp at the historic Adams College in eManzimtoti to prepare themselves for the 2020 academic year. The 354 pupils started the camp on Saturday, and will be part of the learning experience until Friday to expose students to top educators from KwaZulu-Natal. The camp includes pupils from Grade 8 to 12. Subjects to be done by Grade 8-9 pupils include maths, economics and management sciences, and natural sciences while Grade 10-12 pupils would do maths literacy, accounting, life sciences and maths. The KwaZulu-Natal international award-winning maths teacher Khangelani Sibiya, who is leading the camp, said the main objective was to improve the pass rate in the province and the country.

According to Sibiya, the camp attracted pupils from Cape Town, Gauteng, Mpumalanga, and other provinces, and they were focusing on the term one syllabus.

“We want them to be ready next week when schools open, so that for them it will feel like they are revising, because we’re also looking to stop the decline in the maths pass rate.

“There are learners who are struggling, so we put an extra focus on them during one-on-one sessions,” said Sibiya.

The 33-year-old teacher, from Richards Bay, received the Teacher of the Year Award from the Global Education Network last year in Dubai.

Sibiya is known for using innovative techniques to encourage pupils to develop an interest in learning and liking maths and science.

He said he was happy with the turn-out, saying the participation had increased from 60 pupils last year to more than 300 this year.

Sibiya said the programme was also beneficial to teachers, as some of them had come just to observe the teaching methods to use in their own lessons.

“The pupils now love technology and fun, so as teachers, we have to adapt to make them enjoy learning and being in class. We need to have workshops where maths teachers will share different strategies and approaches,” he said.

Sibiya said another camp was scheduled for the end of the first term to ensure that pupils were prepared for the second term workload.

The provincial Department of Education spokesperson, Muzi Mahlambi, said they were not part of the camp, but had assisted with the accommodations and venue.

“We welcome anyone and everyone who is making a good contribution to the education of the learners in our province.

“We support those initiatives that invest in upgrading the learning and lives of our pupils,” said Mah-lambi.

The Mercury