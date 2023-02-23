Durban - The Newcastle municipality has this week started a campaign to clean up the Newcastle CBD. The campaign was launched on Tuesday by Municipality manager Zamani Mcineka and the Community Services department.

Municipal spokesperson Thuli Maphanga said the campaign focused on cleaning the CBD after heavy rains and floods engulfed the town, ravaging roads, infrastructure, and households. However, Maphanga noted that other areas in the town would be cleaned next week. Newcastle was once regarded as the cleanest town in KwaZulu-Natal and the main purpose of the clean-up campaign is to inculcate a culture to upkeep the environment and cleanliness of the town and all its surrounding areas, said Maphanga.

“The clean-up campaign will be conducted [every week. We identify sites that need to be cleaned and we go there. It is a continuous programme and it is the initiative of Municipality manager Mcineka,” she said. Mcineka led the initiative early this week with a team that consisted of EPWP workers, municipal senior management, safety management officers, and traffic officials. Maphanga said the clean-up took place in areas in the CBD that were severely affected by the floods, specifically, Newcastle Bus and Taxi Rank, Terminus Street, Kirkland Street, and Ayliff Street.

The municipal manager said that it is the municipality's mandate to ensure that its citizens stay in a clean and safe environment. Mcineka applauded everyone involved in the clean-up. He said the municipality is working on raising awareness among the residents to not litter the town.