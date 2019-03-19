A massive campaign to encourage all KwaZulu-Natal residents to ensure their environment and neighbourhoods are clean, green and safe will be launched. Motshwari Mofokeng African News Agency (ANA)

DURBAN - A massive campaign to encourage all KwaZulu-Natal residents to ensure their environment and neighbourhoods are clean, green and safe is to be launched by the provincial government. According to Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, whose department is co-ordinating the campaign, the Good Green Deeds campaign aims to change people’s attitudes and behaviours towards the responsible management of waste.

This is in response to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s call to keep South Africa clean. Last week, Ramaphosa launched the “Good Green Deeds” campaign in the Eastern Cape.

Dube-Ncube said the KZN government, led by Premier Willies Mchunu. would launch the provincial campaign in Msunduzi Municipality in Pietermaritzburg. “The focus will be on cleaning up the capital city. There has been an outcry about the state of cleanliness of the city and the attitude of the community towards the cleanliness of their environment,” Dube-Ncube said.

“It is a response to the call by President Ramaphosa for all South Africans to take charge and make it a habit to clean their living environment.”

The launch event will see MECs, mayors and councillors undertaking an intense clean-up campaign together with the community.

The programme would run across all municipalities in KwaZulu-Natal following the launch.

“As the provincial government, we will be making ground-breaking interventions to ensure that citizens are informed when their grass will be cut, refuse collected and environment cleaned,” said Dube-Ncube.

The project will include a massive clean-up campaign to address illegal trading, law enforcement, by-laws transgressions, and illegal posters, in addition to cutting grass and verges.

According to Dube-Ncube, the campaign will mark the beginning of a clean, green and safe living revolution in KZN.

“We invite all businesses, citizens and all patriots to join in the campaign to beautify our capital city by availing themselves for the clean-up campaign.

“Already businesses are enthusiastic and promised to avail their staff, some have committed to adopt a spot to clean regularly and donate equipment to turn the fortunes of our provincial capital city around,” she said.

