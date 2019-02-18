DURBAN - Management of the KwaZulu-Natal Christian Social Services (CSS) is expected to lodge an urgent application in the Pietermaritzburg High Court today to have more than 150 children returned to three care centres in Newcastle and Ladysmith. The Department of Social Services removed the children - aged from newborn to 20 years old - from the MôreSter Children’s Home in Ladysmith and the MôreSter Children’s Home and Home Meah in Newcastle on Friday and Saturday.

Department spokesperson Ncumisa Ndelu said the children were removed after allegations of abuse emerged.

Ndelu said that, in the interests of child protection, the department decided to investigate the allegations and to remove the children while the probe was under way.

“The department received very disturbing information, including allegations of abuse at Môrester Children’s Home. We are still working on this case and I cannot go into the details of the investigation or the allegations,” she said.

Officials from social services, believed to be accompanied by armed officers, stormed the care centres unannounced on Friday and Saturday to remove the children. According to community newspapers in both areas, the children were seen being put into department vehicles to be taken to undisclosed locations.

In a statement issued yesterday, the chief executive of KZN CSS, Reverend Gerhard Botha, said the department officials did not provide reasons for removing the children when they arrived.

“Verbal and written objections from CSS’s lawyers and numerous requests to first discuss the matter fell on deaf ears.

“The Department of Social Development never communicated with the CSS or the management of any of the three houses on this matter.

“We were never informed of the alleged problem, nor of the decision to remove the children from the homes. None of the children’s parents or guardians were informed that the children would be relocated or where they would be relocated to,” Botha said.

He said he had learnt of the allegations of abuse via “rumours” but could not know for sure, as the department had, until now, refused to discuss the matter with CSS management.

“If there are indeed complaints, we are more than willing to give our full co-operation in a thorough investigation alongside the department and rectify any problems as guided by the department. But was it really necessary to traumatise vulnerable children in such a cruel manner?”

Botha said some of the children were “whisked away” without their medication being packed, placing their health in jeopardy.

“Can you imagine the fear and uncertainty of these children when people unknown to them showed up, forced them out of their beds and into vehicles without them knowing where they were going or why?”

“All we want is for our children to be back home where they feel safe and cared for. The best interest of our children is always our first priority and therefore any complaints must and will be thoroughly investigated,” he said.

The DA has since asked the provincial Social Development MEC, Weziwe Thusi, to “urgently intervene to prevent a KZN Esidimeni catastrophe”.

DA MP and uThukela constituency head, Alf Lees, called on KZN Premier Willies Mchunu and Thusi to immediately take action to ensure all the children were being properly and lovingly cared for.

Ndelu said the department would issue a comprehensive statement today, adding that, at this point, the department’s main interest was the children’s well-being.

“It is also unfair that some of these children’s families will have to read about this in the newspaper before the department has contacted them. The DA’s statement causes nothing but panic, and we must remember that these are vulnerable children,” Ndelu said.

