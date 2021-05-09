Case of abduction opened after Verulam teen goes missing with known man

NONHLANHLA HLATSHWAYO

DURBAN - A CASE of abduction is being investigated by the SAPS in Verulam after a teenager was allegedly taken by a known suspect.

KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Nqobile Gwala said a case of abduction is being investigated by Verulam SAPS.

“It is alleged that on 4 May 2021, a 15-year-old girl was abducted by a known suspect. The victim and the suspect are still being sought by police. The matter is still under investigation,” said Gwala.

Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) said their members were made aware of the case by the girl’s mother.

The security company said the mother said that she had questioned her 41-year-old husband, who is the girl’s stepfather, about his close relationship with her daughter.

The incident first came to light after the teenager’s relatives informed her mother that the two were in a relationship.

Rusa spokesperson Prem Balram said the girl’s mother contacted them for assistance after she failed to locate the two after they packed their clothes and fled their Trenance Park residence last week.

“The mother stated that in recent weeks she was assaulted by her husband after she questioned her daughter about her close bond with her stepfather,” said Balram.

Balram said the man fled when the woman informed her husband that he could be jailed for his actions.

