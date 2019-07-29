File picture: Pexels

Durban - In less than a week, two schools in KwaZulu-Natal have been set alight by brazen criminals who perceive schools to be soft targets. Nsika High School in KwaMpumuza outside Pietermaritzburg was set alight early on Friday morning. Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said a case of arson was being investigated by the Plessislaer SAPS.

“The offices at the school were burnt by unknown suspects. The cause of the fire is unknown. The matter is still under investigation,” Gwala said.

Last week, the L Bodasing school in KwaDukuza was set alight by unknown people. It is suspected the culprits were there to steal from the school, but when they could not find what they were looking for, they set it alight.

The department said the pupils at the KwaDukuza school would not be affected, adding that it had made arrangements to accommodate them.

It is believed those who targeted Nsika High were also would-be thieves.

“This is devastating, to say the least. We are really lucky that no one has been hurt or injured and I’m sure that over the next few hours and days we will establish the cause of the blaze.

“An urgent investigation must be conducted to determine the cause of the fire,” said Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu.

Education spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa said: “The MEC also learnt that three classrooms out of seven were burnt, and that the office of the principal was broken into in an attempt to break into the strongroom that holds computers and laptops.

“However, this attempt had failed and nothing was stolen.”

Mthethwa said the fire had come as a shock and that the department would work with the school and community to evaluate the extent of the damage.

“All efforts have been put in place for teaching and learning to return to normal as quickly as possible, with minimum disruption.

“We will also work under the guidance of the emergency services,” he said.

The Mercury