Cash-strapped South Africans will have to fork out more for toll fees from March 1

DURBAN - Hard hit and cash-strapped motorists will have to fork out more for toll fees from March 1. The South African National Roads Agency SOC Limited (SANRAL) announced this week that the tariffs had been adjusted in line with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) as obtained from Statistics South Africa.

It said the CPI percentage that was applied to determine the new tariffs was 5%. Vusi Mona, SANRAL general manager of communications, said toll monies were used to maintain, operate and improve toll roads, as well as to service debt incurred to implement a toll road project. He said the funds go a long way to ensuring that the roads agency fulfils its mandate of delivering quality road infrastructure.

“We are counting on the public to support us in this endeavour, because without this key alternative source of funding, we would not be able to carry out some of our major works,” he said. In KwaZulu-Natal, a round trip from Durban to Pietermaritzburg on the N3 passing through the Mariannhill Plaza will cost R27 for all light vehicles, with the tariff ranging from R48 to R94 for heavy vehicles depending on the number of axles on the vehicle. While motorists headed to King Shaka International Airport from Durban will have pay, for a round trip, R14 for all light vehicles, with the tariff ranging from R28 to R56 for heavy vehicles depending on the number of axles on the vehicle.

For a single trip between Durban to Joburg, the toll fees will set you back R286,50 for all light vehicles. The total cost for heavy vehicles for a single trip from Durban to Joburg will range from R520 to R1050 depending on the number of axles on the vehicle. For details on the applicable tariffs, refer to the Government Gazette, volume 680, number 45902, published on 11 February 2022 or