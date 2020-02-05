Police confirmed that Mondli Langa, 36, was coming from work, driving on the R103 main road, when a gunman driving a black Jeep opened fire, fatally wounding him.
He was a local taxi driver, but recently started working for the local company in Cato Ridge. It is suspected that the shooting is related to ongoing taxi feuds in the Cato Ridge area.
According to a resident, who asked not to be named, Langa was driving the local route in Swayimane.
She said she was afraid to take taxis from Durban to her home because of previous shootings of passengers.