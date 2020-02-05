Cato Ridge shooting linked to ongoing taxi feud









Police confirmed that Mondli Langa, 36, was coming from work, driving on the R103 main road, when a gunman driving a black Jeep opened fire, fatally wounding him. File picture: African News Agency (ANA) Durban - A man was shot dead and a female was left seriously injured in a shooting incident on the R103, in Cato Ridge, next to the Dunbar shopping centre on Tuesday. Police confirmed that Mondli Langa, 36, was coming from work, driving on the R103 main road, when a gunman driving a black Jeep opened fire, fatally wounding him. He was a local taxi driver, but recently started working for the local company in Cato Ridge. It is suspected that the shooting is related to ongoing taxi feuds in the Cato Ridge area. According to a resident, who asked not to be named, Langa was driving the local route in Swayimane. She said she was afraid to take taxis from Durban to her home because of previous shootings of passengers.

“I don’t mind paying three times for one trip, as I take a taxi from Durban to Pinetown, then take one from Pinetown to No9 and eventually to Swayimane,” she said.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said an adult male was shot dead and an adult female was injured in a shooting on the R103 in Cato Ridge.

John de-Jesus, the chairperson of the Pietermaritzburg and Camperdown Community Police Forums (CPFs), attributed the latest killing to taxi violence, which had been a problem in the area.

“We expected to meet with role players from the KZN taxi industry today to resolve the taxi violence plaguing the area,” said De-Jesus.

Ward councillor Bongumusa Mkhize said they were concerned about the lives of the community because the route was utilised by commuters going to school and work.

He said it was disappointing that, ever since the killings started, there had been no arrest.

“There is no visibility of police regarding the taxi killings and we need the department to do something about these killings to protect our community,” he said.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said it was alleged that a 36-year-old man was coming from work, driving on the R103 main road, when an unknown man driving a black Jeep opened fire.

“A case of murder was opened at Camperdown police station for investigation,” said Mbele.

The Mercury