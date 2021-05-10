Caught red handed: Police nab four suspects with several Sassa cards

Nonhlanhla Hlatshwayo

DURBAN - Four people have appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on charges of possession of stolen property and contravention of National Credit Act after they were caught with several South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) cards.

This was after the police allegedly caught the four red handed with a 2-litre container with various cards.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said police officers received information about the group of suspects withdrawing money from an ATM.

“On the night of May 6, 2021, police officers from Brighton Beach SAPS received information about a group of suspects who were in possession of multiple Sassa cards, various bank cards and were busy withdrawing money from an ATM,” she said.

Mbele said the suspects proceeded to an ATM on Grays Inn Road where they were caught red handed.

“A total cash amount of R29 550 was also seized from the suspects,” said Mbele.

The four appeared in court and were granted bail of R3 000 each. The case was adjourned to June 29.

Sassa spokesperson Sandy Godlwana said the organisation welcomed the arrests.

“These arrests send a stern warning to all aspirant fraudsters who believe government assistance intended for the poor will be subjected to abuse and personal wealth accumulation without consequences. But the days of leniency are gone.

“We encourage the public to report similar cases they may be aware of at their nearest police station. They may also report fraud matters on our Sassa Fraud line: 0800 701701.”

