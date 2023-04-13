Cause of fire at DUT’s City Campus being investigated

Durban – A fire broke out early on Thursday morning at one of the buildings at the Durban University of Technology’s (DUT) City Campus. DUT confirmed the incident and said the fire was contained by the eThekwini fire department.

Alan Khan, DUT senior director of corporate affairs, said the cause of the fire is yet to be confirmed and investigations to determine what started it are ongoing. “The university can confirm that earlier this morning, a fire broke out in an office on the City Campus in Durban. The campus security contacted the eThekwini Fire & Emergency Services, who rushed to the scene and the firefighters managed to successfully extinguish the flames. Thankfully, no one was injured, and the full extent of the damage has yet to be established. At this stage, the cause of the fire is under investigation,” said Khan. A DUT student, known to ‘The Mercury’ who requested not to be named, said she witnessed the fire.