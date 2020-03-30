CBD taxis stoppage leaves workers stranded
The eThekwini Metro Taxi Council announced that it had suspended its operations, leaving hundreds of workers stranded and unable to get to work.
A petrol attendant in the Durban CBD, Sandiso Ntshangase, who was lucky to get a lift into town, said he didn’t know if he would be able to get a lift again. “ I don’t know how I will get home later tonight,” he said.
A retail manager, who asked not to be named, said more than 30% of their workers could not come to work.
Secretary of eThekwini Metro Taxi Council Mathula Mkhize said the decision to have fewer than seven passengers per trip was unreasonable. This would cripple their industry. “Due to the fact that we won’t be making any money, we can’t continue. The government must review that regulation,” Mkhize pointed out.
KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport spokesperson Kwanele Ncalane appealed to the taxi industry to return to work while engagements were continuing between the municipality, the department and the council.
KZN MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Bheki Ntuli, welcomed the announcement made by the Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula, that taxis and buses would operate from 5am until 8pm from today until April 3 to transport social grant recipients.
“Public transport is an essential service as it is the only means of transport for the poorest of the poor," he said.
The Mercury