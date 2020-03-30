CBD taxis stoppage leaves workers stranded

Durban - Essential services workers in Durban have been left without transport after taxi operators opted to halt all operations during the lockdown.

The eThekwini Metro Taxi Council announced that it had suspended its operations, leaving hundreds of workers stranded and unable to get to work.

A petrol attendant in the Durban CBD, Sandiso Ntshangase, who was lucky to get a lift into town, said he didn’t know if he would be able to get a lift again. “ I don’t know how I will get home later tonight,” he said.

A retail manager, who asked not to be named, said more than 30% of their workers could not come to work.

Secretary of eThekwini Metro Taxi Council Mathula Mkhize said the decision to have fewer than seven passengers per trip was unreasonable. This would cripple their industry. “Due to the fact that we won’t be making any money, we can’t continue. The government must review that regulation,” Mkhize pointed out.