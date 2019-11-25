Speaking at the city’s finance, security and emergency services committee meeting last week the unit’s Yarish Brijmohan said 96% of the cameras were working in areas from the Durban City Hall to the beachfront.
He added that a contract had been awarded to ensure that the remainder of the cameras would be fully operational for the festive season.
Brijmohan said they faced a major issue with the city’s ageing CCTV infrastructure.
“All equipment faults have been logged and we have an undertaking from the municipality that all faults will be fixed,” he said.