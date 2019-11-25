CCTV cameras ‘ready for festive season’









CCTV cameras ‘ready for festive season’ Picture: Pixabay Durban - eThekwini Municipality’s Disaster Management Unit is confident that all CCTV cameras around the city will be fully functional ahead of the festive season. Speaking at the city’s finance, security and emergency services committee meeting last week the unit’s Yarish Brijmohan said 96% of the cameras were working in areas from the Durban City Hall to the beachfront. He added that a contract had been awarded to ensure that the remainder of the cameras would be fully operational for the festive season. Brijmohan said they faced a major issue with the city’s ageing CCTV infrastructure. “All equipment faults have been logged and we have an undertaking from the municipality that all faults will be fixed,” he said.

Brijmohan said the unit had also installed new software that included licence-plate and facial recognition features.

“If we get an alert on a number plate, we’ll be able to check it with the Department of Transport’s eNatis system and inform police. The software will also allow cameras to detect gatherings.

“This will be able to alert us when there are incidents and to assist with crowd control,” he said.

The news was welcomed by deputy mayor Belinda Scott, who said she looked forward to receiving the unit’s detailed report about the progress of the repairs on the CCTV cameras.

The eThekwini Cluster Community Policing Forum chairperson, Imtiaz Syed, also welcomed the news from the unit.

“This is definitely a step in the right direction. This has been a project that was previously supported by the former deputy mayor and we’re happy to hear that the project is progressing.

“We want our residents and tourists to the city to be safe while they’re here so this is something we are pleased about,” he said.

Syed said the specialised cameras were a huge bonus, as they were able to accurately detect faces and tell what colour clothing a person was wearing.

“This will definitely help in the fight against crime,” he said.

The Mercury