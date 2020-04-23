Cele: officers are not above the law

Durban - Police Minister Bheki Cele has called on police officers to adhere to the lockdown regulations. Addressing officers during a visit to Durban, he said there had been 131 arrests of councillors, government officials and law enforcement officials for flouting regulations. Out of those who were arrested, 89 were SAPS officers. He also said that there had been a marked decrease in most crimes, including murder, rape and robbery during the lockdown when compared with the same period last year. He attributed the drop in most contact crimes and trio crimes -house robberies, business robberies and hijackings - to the enforcement of the lockdown regulations and the shutdown of bars and taverns and the ban on the sale of alcohol.

The minister said that one of the challenges they were facing during the lockdown had been dealing with pockets of criminality in various sectors, including in law enforcement.

“Those that were arrested include two sergeants from Katlehong in Gauteng, who were arrested for allegedly demanding a bribe from a business that contravened the lockdown regulations.

“They promised the business that they would destroy the docket if they were paid R12000,” said Cele.

He said most of the SAPS members were arrested for selling liquor, stealing confiscated liquor and money.

He warned that nobody would escape the law.

“We are serious about these matters and we want to make sure that everybody respects the law.”

Some SAPS members have fallen victim to contracting Covid-19 - 30 SAPS members have been infected across the country. Cele said one of the officers with Covid-19 in KwaZulu-Natal had recovered and was out of the intensive care unit.

Meanwhile, communities have been urged to report gender-based violence (GBV). He said reports of GBV appeared to be on the rise during the lockdown.

“What has been most concerning is the fact that in most of these incidents, the perpetrators are well known to the victims. It’s either spouses, partners or close relatives. Families must make sure these cases are reported,” Cele said.

